Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms have been predicted at places across the Northeast including Assam.

The Borjhar Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert.

According to Sanjay Shaw, Meteorology Director, the warning will continue for the next five days from today.

On March 16- Moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On March 17- Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Also Read: IMD issues orange alert in Northeast, heavy rainfall likely in next 48 hours

On March 18- Moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On March 19- Moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On March 20- Moderate rain is very likely to occur in most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, and Moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The thunderstorms are expected at speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour. Moreover, a hail storm is expected in some areas of the Northeastern region.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, among other parts of the Northeast for March 15-17.

According to reports, a fresh active Western Disturbance has been forecast in several northeastern states from March 16 onwards.

A low-level southeasterly moist air incursion from the Bay of Bengal into east central, east and northeast India and its interaction with the middle troposphere westerly trough will lead to heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.