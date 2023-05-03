Heavy rainfall is also expected at places over Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam till May 5. Thunderstorms and severe winds have been anticipated by the IMD for numerous states up until today, after which they will become less frequent.

IMD also expected that heavy rain and hailstorms will prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, western Himalayan region till tomorrow.

Rain has significantly lowered temperatures in a number of states. When the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of year, the national capital experienced its second coolest day in May in 13 years.

Tuesday marked the third consecutive day with a high temperature that was 10 degrees below average for the summer, when the mercury typically soars over the month.

The IMD attributes a western disturbance as the cause of the nation's widespread heavy rainfall. According to the IMD forecast, India's temperatures will stay below to close to normal for the next two days. It went on to say that there won't be any heatwave conditions in India.