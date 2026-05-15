Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Assam’s Sribhumi and Guwahati, disrupting normal life and commute

Heavy rainfall on the night of May 14 lashed several parts of Assam, leading to severe waterlogging in multiple localities of Sribhumi and Guwahati, causing major inconvenience to residents and affecting daily commute.

In Sribhumi, continuous rainfall inundated several low-lying areas, with roads and residential localities submerged under rainwater. Waterlogging was reported from various parts of the town, disrupting vehicular movement and normal public activities.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, one night of heavy downpour triggered artificial flooding in several areas of the city, once again exposing the recurring urban flood crisis during the monsoon season. Major roads and localities witnessed water accumulation, resulting in traffic congestion and severe constraints in commute for office-goers, students and daily commuters.

Several vehicles were seen moving slowly through waterlogged stretches, while pedestrians faced difficulties navigating submerged roads. Residents alleged that inadequate drainage infrastructure and clogged drains worsened the situation in many parts of the city.

The rainfall also affected movement in key commercial and residential areas, with commuters stranded in traffic for hours due to inundated roads and slow vehicular movement.

Locals expressed concern over the recurring problem of artificial flooding in Guwahati, especially after heavy rainfall, and urged authorities to take long-term measures to improve drainage systems and mitigate urban flooding.