Eight trains under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) connecting Tripura and Assam’s Barak Valley have been cancelled for two days due to heavy rainfall, an NFR spokesperson announced on Saturday. The cancellations affect both outgoing and return trains on June 15 and 16, with one train rescheduled due to the adverse weather conditions.

Long-distance trains will continue to operate with speed restrictions, the spokesperson noted. The cancellations follow a red alert issued by the meteorological department for the next two days in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, due to incessant rain in the Dima-Hasao area. "In response to the heavy rain and the alert, we are cancelling eight trains and rescheduling another," the spokesperson said.

The affected trains include the Guwahati-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express, Rangiya-Silchar Express, and Silchar–New Tinsukia Express, along with their corresponding return services. Additionally, the Agartala-Deoghar Express has been rescheduled to depart Agartala at 11:30 pm instead of 7:00 pm on June 15.

Cancelled Trains:

• Train no. 15617 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra) Express

• Train no. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express

• Train no. 15641 (Silchar – New Tinsukia) Express

• Train no. 15615/15616 (Guwahati – Silchar - Guwahati) Express

• Train no. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) Express

• Train no. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express

• Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia - Silchar) Express

Rescheduled Train:

• Train no. 15626 (Agartala – Deoghar) Express, now scheduled to start at 11:30 pm instead of 7:00 pm on June 15.

NFR authorities are closely monitoring the situation around the clock. "Safety of train passengers is our utmost priority, and we will take appropriate decisions as necessary," the spokesperson added.

Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan their travel accordingly during this period of inclement weather.