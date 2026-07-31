Heavy rains keep Gujarat, Himachal on alert; Assam strengthens flood relief as nationwide preparedness intensifies

Authorities across several states have intensified preparedness measures as heavy monsoon rains and flood-like conditions continue to affect parts of the country, with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh placed on weather alert, while Assam and Uttarakhand remain on high alert over rising water levels and flood risks.

In Gujarat, the state administration has stepped up disaster preparedness as a weather system originating over the Bay of Bengal approaches the region. A red alert has been issued for Surat city and district, prompting authorities to activate emergency response mechanisms.

Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan said disaster response teams have been deployed at strategic locations, while the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has issued comprehensive safety guidelines. The SEOC, functioning as the state's 24x7 disaster command centre, has also sent crores of SMS alerts to residents through the SACHET warning system.

In Assam, a delegation of BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the prevailing flood situation and sought advance payment of 100 days' wages to affected farmers under the Viksit Bharat Mission for Employment and Livelihoods Guarantee (VB-GRAM) scheme.

The Home Minister assured the delegation of full support from the Centre and said he was closely monitoring the flood situation in coordination with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika also visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira constituencies in Sivasagar district to review relief operations and assess measures being taken to assist affected farmers.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) announced financial assistance for Assam's flood victims and said it would contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund while expanding relief operations across the affected districts.

In Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as heavy rainfall continues across several districts. In Mandi district, authorities said the Beas River is flowing normally despite continued rainfall, although residents have been advised to remain cautious.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has released an additional 12,000 cusecs of water from the Pandoh Dam, increasing total discharge into the Beas River to nearly 36,000 cusecs. Authorities have advised people to stay away from riverbanks and said warning sirens would be sounded before any further water release.

In Uttarakhand, rising water levels in the Alaknanda River at Rudraprayag have crossed the warning mark following continuous rainfall. The district administration has urged residents living along riverbanks and other vulnerable areas to move to safer locations as a precaution.

Municipal authorities said repeated public announcements are being made to alert residents, while relief agencies remain on standby to respond to any emergency arising from the continuing monsoon conditions.