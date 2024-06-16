Heavy rainfall will continue to lash Guwahati and other parts of Assam on June 16, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), further warning that inclement weather will continue till June 20.

As per the met department, Assam and Meghalaya will receive extremely heavy rain on June 16 and 17.

The city is expected to witness generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain owing to cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Amidst recurring showers of rain, the state will see generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershower.

Guwahati recorded a temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius on June 15.



The meteorological department has forecasted a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation also lies over Sikkim, which is currently reeling from landslides amid incessant rain.

The department warned of likely thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, however it stated that some places over Assam and Nagaland will receive heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, on June 16.