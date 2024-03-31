The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for 17 districts in Assam, forecasting heavy storms, rain, and lightning strikes on March 31.

The districts affected include Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, East Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

This alert follows a previous warning issued by the IMD on March 26, which covered 33 districts in the region. The warning comes amidst predictions of severe weather conditions within the next 24 hours, including heavy rainfall and the possibility of lightning strikes.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising citizens to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activities during the anticipated severe weather period.