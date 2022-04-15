On Thursday, heavy storms and rain pounded various regions of the Northeastern states, including Assam's Barpeta district, killing one person. According to reports, the storm hampered traffic along the Guwahati-Shillong highway, and several trees were uprooted.

Strong winds and rainfall were seen in many regions of Assam, causing property damage in the Barpeta district. Similar incidents occurred in Assam's Dudhnoi and Bilasipara.

Accordingly, the cyclonic storms that hit parts of the northeast on Thursday damaged up to 1,000 houses in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district. Despite the severe storms, no casualties have been reported, according to reports. According to initial reports, around 47 villages were affected.