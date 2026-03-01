‘Helmets only for common people?’: Minister Ashok Singhal’s bareheaded ride faces backlash

Assam Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal was seen riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet in Dhekiajuli ahead of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra, drawing criticism over an alleged violation of traffic safety norms.



In a video posted on X, the Minister is seen taking a motorcycle ride through parts of the town, accompanied by aides, with a BJP campaign song playing in the background. The post said he was conducting a last-minute review of preparations before the Chief Minister’s arrival in the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly Constituency as part of the statewide #JanaAshirwadYatra.



The footage shows the Minister riding without a helmet.

Dhekiajuli Welcomes our Beloved CM!



With just moments to go before Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya arrives in Dhekiajuli LAC to begin his statewide #JanaAshirwadYatra, took the bike out for a spin around town for a last-minute check on preparations. pic.twitter.com/b5tvKG8fUj — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) February 28, 2026





Under traffic regulations in Assam, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 each for both rider and pillion. Recent State directives have stressed strict enforcement of helmet rules, including provisions for suspension of driving licences for up to three months. Authorities have been instructed to prioritise action against non-helmet use as part of road safety measures.



The incident triggered reactions on social media, with several users tagging Assam Police and questioning whether action would be taken.



“Put a fine of Rs 1,000 on him for not wearing a helmet. Do you have the guts to do that?” one user wrote.



Another said, “Why is no action being taken in this matter? The law should be equal for all citizens, regardless of status.”



A third comment read: “Helmets are only for common people.”