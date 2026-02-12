Assam Rifles and DRI seize heroin worth Rs 3.2 crore in major Cachar drug bust

A coordinated operation by Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) led to a major drug seizure in Cachar district, Assam. Acting on intelligence inputs about narcotics trafficking, the joint team intercepted a vehicle on National Highway 306 late on the night of February 11. Upon searching the vehicle, they found multiple consignments of heroin concealed within, with the total haul valued at approximately Rs 3.2 crore. This significant bust marks a crucial development in ongoing efforts to curb the movement of illegal substances through the Northeast region.

The operation was the result of focused surveillance and timely exchange of intelligence between the agencies. Officials had received specific information regarding contraband being transported through the area, prompting the rapid deployment of personnel along the busy highway. The intercepted vehicle, a Bolero, was stopped and thoroughly searched, leading to the discovery of the illicit drugs. Two individuals suspected of being involved in the transportation of the heroin were taken into custody at the scene.

In addition to the drugs, authorities seized the vehicle used to ferry the contraband as well as a mobile phone found in the possession of one of the accused. Both the vehicle and the mobile phone are now considered crucial pieces of evidence as investigators work to establish the complete chain of events and uncover possible links to larger trafficking networks operating in or beyond the region.

After the arrests were made, the two individuals were handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings. A detailed investigation is now underway to determine the extent of their involvement and to identify any additional accomplices. Investigators are examining digital evidence and communication records to assist in this process.

Officials involved in the operation have stated that the seized heroin represented a significant financial value, underlining the high stakes involved in narcotics trafficking through Assam and surrounding areas. Cachar’s proximity to other porous borders and established smuggling routes adds to the complexity of such enforcement efforts.

In a statement on the ongoing investigation, officials said, “Officials said efforts are underway to trace and dismantle the larger network linked to the trafficking attempt.” This aligns with a broader strategy to not only intercept consignments but also break up the criminal syndicates responsible for drug movement in the Northeast.

“Security agencies reiterated their commitment to intensifying coordinated anti-drug operations in the region.” This declaration underscores the resolve of enforcement bodies to maintain vigilance in the face of persistent trafficking attempts, and highlights the importance of continued collaboration between state and national agencies.

The latest seizure in Cachar adds to a series of recent operations aimed at disrupting narcotics flow in the Northeast. Authorities have reiterated that such actions are part of an ongoing campaign to address the challenges posed by drug smuggling, with the goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.