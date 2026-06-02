Heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Jorhat; two youths arrested

In a major anti-drug operation, police seized heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore from TRP Road in Assam's Jorhat on June 1 and arrested two youths allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

According to police, the accused were transporting the contraband on a motorcycle when they were intercepted during a special operation. A search led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the illegal market.

The two arrested youths were reportedly carrying the drugs from Merapani to Jorhat when they were apprehended.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigations to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify others who may be connected to the trafficking network.

The seizure is being viewed as a significant success in the ongoing crackdown against drug smuggling and narcotics-related activities in the state.