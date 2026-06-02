Heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Jorhat; two youths arrested
Police seized heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore on TRP Road in Jorhat and arrested two youths allegedly transporting it from Merapani. The case has triggered a wider probe into the source of the narcotics and possible network links.
- Police intercepted the suspects during a special operation on TRP Road
- A motorcycle search led to the recovery of a substantial heroin haul
- Investigators said the two youths were travelling from Merapani to Jorhat
In a major anti-drug operation, police seized heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore from TRP Road in Assam's Jorhat on June 1 and arrested two youths allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
According to police, the accused were transporting the contraband on a motorcycle when they were intercepted during a special operation. A search led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the illegal market.
The two arrested youths were reportedly carrying the drugs from Merapani to Jorhat when they were apprehended.
Police have registered a case and launched further investigations to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify others who may be connected to the trafficking network.
The seizure is being viewed as a significant success in the ongoing crackdown against drug smuggling and narcotics-related activities in the state.
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