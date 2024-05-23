Security forces seized a significant quantity of heroin worth over Rs 3 crore in Cachar district of Assam on May 23, in a major crackdown on the drug menace.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles and Assam Police in the general area of Hawaithang. The operation led to the recovery of 418 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 3.01 crore.

One individual, identified as Mira Hussain from Lailapur village in Cachar district, was apprehended in connection with the drug smuggling case.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individual have been handed over to the Dholai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat the smuggling of illegal narcotics and contraband items in the region. The Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' has been actively engaged in anti-drug operations to make the northeastern states drug-free.

Authorities have assured that the fight against the drug menace will continue with increased vigilance and coordinated efforts to curb the illegal drug trade and associated criminal activities.