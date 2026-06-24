Heroin worth Rs 1.48 crore seized in Assam's Nalbari; two arrested

Assam Police seized suspected heroin valued at Rs 1.48 crore in Nalbari district and arrested two persons in connection with the case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, June 24.

According to the Chief Minister, personnel of Nalbari Police recovered 211.5 grams of suspected heroin concealed in 16 soap boxes during an anti-narcotics operation.

Sharing details of the seizure on social media platform X, Sarma said the consignment was intercepted before it could reach local communities.

"Another consignment intercepted before it could poison our communities," he said while commending Nalbari Police for the operation.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs 1.48 crore in the illegal market, officials said.

Two persons were apprehended during the operation.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify other individuals involved in the trafficking network.