Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday arrested a person and seized heroin worth over Rs 2 crore.



Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car coming from Dimapur in Nagaland at the Khakrajan checkpoint under the Borpathar police station of the district.

During the search, police discovered 298.58 grams of heroin hidden in 22 soap boxes within a secret compartment of the vehicle.



The arrested person has been identified as Ashikur Rahman, police said.



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In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 12 crore in the Cachar district on July 29.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the operation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful drug bust on social media, commending the state police for their relentless efforts in combating the drug menace.

According to Chief Minister Sarma's social media post, the police, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a vehicle in the Islamabad area of Cachar district. The operation resulted in the seizure of 40,000 narcotic Yaba tablets. "Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in the Islamabad area today, apprehending an individual with 40,000 Yaba tablets,” stated Sarma's post.