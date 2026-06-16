Heroin worth Rs 2.47 crore seized in Assam's Sribhumi; one arrested

Assam Police have seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.47 crore and arrested one person in a drug-related operation in Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, June 15.

Sharing details of the operation on social media platform X, Sarma said the seizure was made during a successful operation carried out by the Sribhumi district police.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the police and reiterated the State government's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

“No chamber is secret enough for Assam Police,” Sarma said, while highlighting the seizure and arrest. He added that the government's campaign against narcotics would continue with full force.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.