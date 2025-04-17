In a successful joint operation, Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police seized Heroin No. 4 worth approximately Rs 27.75 lakh near Crossing Point Two, Vangkai, Zokhawthar in Champhai district, Mizoram. The operation took place on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the ambush, one Indian national—identified as Lalchhanchhuaha (26), a resident of Zokhawthar—was apprehended after he illegally crossed the Tiau River into Indian territory.



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A spot check conducted in the presence of police officials and independent witnesses led to the recovery of three hongs (packets) of Heroin No. 4, weighing 37 grams, concealed in his clothing. A mobile phone was also seized during the operation.

The narcotics, along with the apprehended individual and the seized mobile phone, were handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further legal action and investigation.