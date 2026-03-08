Heroin worth Rs 3.25 crore seized in Assam’s Cachar, five arrested

Five persons were arrested after heroin worth around Rs 3.25 crore was seized from their possession in Cachar district, the Chief Minister's Office Assam said on March 8.

The arrests and recovery were made from two vehicles intercepted by police on the Silchar-Kalain Road on March 7.

According to a post by the CMO on X, the operation was carried out by Assam Police following specific intelligence inputs.

“A total of 538 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.25 crore was seized and five peddlers were apprehended,” the post said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police team for the successful operation and reiterated the government’s commitment to intensify its fight against narcotics.

“The fight against drugs will continue with zero compromise until our state becomes drug-free,” the CMO said.