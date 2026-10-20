Police have seized heroin worth approximately Rs 5.5 crore from Bengali Basti in Guwahati’s Basistha area during a raid amid Durga Puja festivities.

According to a report, the heroin was packed in 42 soap boxes for transportation. The operation was carried out by Basistha Police, who arrested the alleged drug trafficker, identified as Pranab Das.

The seizure comes amid ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking in the city. Further details about the operation and the source of the seized consignment were not provided in the report.