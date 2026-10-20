Heroin worth Rs 5.5 crore seized in Guwahati’s Bengali Basti, one arrested
Basistha Police seized heroin worth Rs 5.5 crore and arrested Pranab Das in Bengali Basti. The raid underscores continuing law enforcement efforts against drug trafficking in Guwahati.
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Story highlights
- Basistha Police carried out the raid amid ongoing Durga Puja festivities
- The seized consignment was packed inside 42 soap boxes for transportation
- Police identified the arrested alleged drug trafficker as Pranab Das
Police have seized heroin worth approximately Rs 5.5 crore from Bengali Basti in Guwahati’s Basistha area during a raid amid Durga Puja festivities.
According to a report, the heroin was packed in 42 soap boxes for transportation. The operation was carried out by Basistha Police, who arrested the alleged drug trafficker, identified as Pranab Das.
The seizure comes amid ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking in the city. Further details about the operation and the source of the seized consignment were not provided in the report.
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