Heroin worth Rs 7 crore seized in joint operation in Assam's Cachar, two held

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Cachar Police led to the seizure of heroin valued at Rs 7 crore in Assam’s Cachar district, with two individuals arrested late on March 30.

Acting on specific intelligence about the movement of narcotics, security personnel intercepted suspects near Bhaskhandi during a late-night operation.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of heroin consignments, following which both suspects were detained at the scene.

Officials also seized a vehicle and two mobile phones believed to be linked to the trafficking activity. The accused, along with the recovered items, have been handed over for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider network behind the consignment.

The operation is part of continued coordinated action in the region aimed at tackling drug trafficking and related criminal activity.