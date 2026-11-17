In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police intercepted a Silchar-based suspected drug peddler at Amingaon while he was allegedly transporting narcotics to a district in Lower Assam.



During the operation, police recovered eight soap boxes containing heroin weighing 104 grams, excluding the weight of the soap box coverings. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 84 lakh.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Kheyal Mohammed Khan (37), son of Md Pirka Khan, a resident of Pailapool under Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar district.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Kamrup. Further legal proceedings are underway against the accused in connection with the seizure.

The seizure marks another significant success in the ongoing efforts of the police to curb the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in Assam.