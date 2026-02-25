Hidden camera found in girls’ hostel bathroom at TISS Guwahati, police launch probe

A hidden camera was recovered from the bathroom of a girls’ hostel at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Jalukbari, triggering shock and outrage among students and prompting a police investigation.

According to sources, the device was allegedly concealed inside a soap packet and placed in the hostel bathroom.

The incident came to light on February 24 when a female student noticed a suspicious packet while going to take a bath. Upon opening it, she reportedly discovered that a hidden camera had been installed inside.

The revelation led to tension on the campus, with students demanding immediate action and accountability from the institute’s administration to ensure their safety and privacy.

The institution houses several thousand students from Assam and other parts of the country, and the incident has raised serious concerns about security measures within the campus.

Senior police officials reached the premises soon after the matter was reported. It is learnt that the institute authorities have lodged an FIR in connection with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway.

When contacted, officials at TISS said the matter is under investigation. They informed that no press release has been issued so far and no media briefing has been conducted.

An official statement is expected to be released after 10:30 am on February 26.