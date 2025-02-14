A special one-day assembly session in Kokrajhar on February 17 will mark a dramatic transformation for a region once known as the epicentre of the Bodoland movement in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the landmark event on social media, highlighting its significance. "This moment is a high point of my tenure as Chief Minister," Sarma tweeted, attributing the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unwavering love for Assam" and Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance.

The session's primary focus will be strengthening the administration of 6th Schedule areas, with the Governor's address serving as a centrepiece of the proceedings.

Deputy Speaker Numal Momin emphasized the session's broader implications for communal harmony. "This budget will club together all the people in Assam," Momin said. "As Assam is a diverse state, many communities and religions live in communal harmony. Now, they get an opportunity to see this assembly session near their place."

The historic sitting represents a significant shift for Kokrajhar, which has emerged from decades of ethnic conflict to become a symbol of peace in the region. Multiple important bills are expected to be introduced during the budget session, though specific details remain under wraps.

The choice of Kokrajhar for this unprecedented assembly session reflects the government's commitment to decentralization and inclusive governance in previously conflict-affected areas of Assam.