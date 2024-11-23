The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jharkhand Assembly polls, and bypolls across 15 states commenced at 8 am today. In Assam, intense political battles are unfolding in five constituencies: Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.

In Samaguri, Congress has pinned its hopes on Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, who faces BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma in a tightly watched contest.

Behali sees Congress’ Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, contesting against Diganta Ghatowal (BJP), Lakhikanta Kurmi (CPI[ML]), and Ananta Gogoi (AAP) in a crowded race.

In Bongaigaon, Diptimoyee Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, is locked in a direct face-off with Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.

For Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is challenged by Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

In Sidli, Congress has broken a two-decade absence by fielding Sanjib Warie. He is competing against Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL) and Suddho Kumar Basumatary (BPF), both representing parties aligned with the BJP-led coalition.

Out of these five seats, Samaguri was previously held by Congress, while the other four belonged to the BJP-led alliance. Currently, the BJP dominates the Assam Assembly with 61 of the 126 seats, supported by allies AGP (8 seats) and UPPL (6 seats).

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