Higher education must nurture citizens committed to democracy, social responsibility: Vice President

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday, September 6, said higher educational institutions must prepare students to contribute meaningfully to society and democracy rather than merely equip them for careers.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College in Guwahati, Radhakrishnan emphasised the role of educational institutions in nation-building and promoting inclusive growth.

He also virtually inaugurated the college's new academic building.

In his maiden visit to Assam after assuming office as vice president, Radhakrishnan said educational institutions are among the most important vehicles for building a developed India as they create the skilled workforce required to realise the country's development goals.

“Higher education must prepare citizens committed to democracy, constitutional values, social responsibility and nation-building, and not merely careers,” he said.

“The success of educational institutions is reflected in the success of their students. Quality teaching can ensure excellence in students, while infrastructure can only build facilities,” he added.

The vice president urged students to stay away from drugs and encourage their friends to do the same. He also advised them to limit their use of social media.

Radhakrishnan said India's young population is its greatest strength and noted that emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital technology, biotechnology, space research and entrepreneurship can enable the youth to play a leading role in building a developed India.

Congratulating Geetanagar College on completing 50 years, he recalled its journey from being established as a girls' college in 1977 to becoming a co-educational institution in 2024.

He lauded the college's contribution to women's education in Assam and urged it to set ambitious goals for the future.

Radhakrishnan also highlighted the Centre's focus on the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

“The PM has emphasised on the ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Asthalakshmi’ concept for the northeast. It shows how he prioritises the region’s development,” he said.

He also praised Assam's cultural and historical heritage and highlighted its natural resources, particularly its globally renowned tea.

“Whenever I am in my office chambers… I ask for Assam tea for myself. I serve it to my guests, too,” he said.

The vice president also appreciated the progress made by Assam in healthcare, education and the economy, particularly under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Radhakrishnan said Sarma had briefed him on his concerns regarding disaster preparedness and relief measures and expressed hope that the proposed plans would be implemented successfully.