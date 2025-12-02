"Highest temple of learning cannot suffer": MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan raises Tezpur University issue in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on Tuesday, December 2 raised serious concerns in Parliament over the prolonged unrest at Tezpur University, urging the Centre to take immediate action to restore normalcy at the premier central institution in Assam.

Speaking in the Upper House, Bhuyan noted that Tezpur University, established in 1994 under the Assam Accord—has been grappling with persistent protests in recent months. Students and university stakeholders have been demonstrating against alleged administrative failures, mismanagement, and irregularities within the institution.

The MP highlighted that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh has been absent from campus for nearly two months, a situation that has further escalated tensions and severely impacted academic operations.

“Multiple details and reports of irregularities and corruption in decision-making and approvals by the authorities have come to light,” Bhuyan stated, emphasizing that the Vice-Chancellor cannot escape accountability by avoiding the campus during the crisis.

Underscoring the significance of the institution for the people of Assam, Bhuyan said, “The highest temple of learning cannot be allowed to suffer.” He called for a transparent and consensus-driven process for appointing Vice-Chancellors to central universities, free from external or political influence.

Bhuyan urged the Union Education Minister to intervene without delay and initiate measures to bring stability, accountability, and academic order back to the campus.