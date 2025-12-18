"Highly condemnable": AMUCO slams violence in Torbung, Phougakchao Ikhai amid peace efforts

The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), along with several like-minded civil society groups, has strongly condemned the fresh incidents of violence reported from Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas of Bishnupur district on December 16.

Addressing the media at Kwakeithel on Tuesday, AMUCO president Sorokhaibam Sanjoy alleged that suspected armed Kuki groups carried out firing and bomb attacks using sophisticated weapons in the two villages at a time when the state was gradually moving towards peace and normalcy. He described the incidents as “highly condemnable” and deeply disturbing.

Sanjoy claimed that such attacks could not have taken place without what he termed as either a failure or tacit role of the Government of India. He further alleged that the Centre’s “divide and rule” approach had aggravated the crisis, pushing Manipur into prolonged violence and instability.

Expressing disillusionment, the AMUCO president said that his organisation had lost faith in the Government of India’s ability to restore lasting peace and normalcy in the state. He urged the Centre to refrain from any actions that could further inflame tensions, especially at a time when multiple stakeholders are making concerted efforts to stabilise the situation.

Sanjoy also reiterated AMUCO’s commitment towards the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs). He said organisations including AMUCO, COHR, AMAWOVA, MSF and PLMPAM have been continuously working to rehabilitate families displaced by the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, and would continue these efforts despite prevailing challenges.

He pointed out that the Bishnupur Additional Deputy Commissioner had initiated a resettlement process in Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai on December 15. However, the very next day, the villages allegedly came under heavy attack, with the use of powerful bombs, jeopardising the resettlement initiative and reigniting fear among residents.

Calling for widespread condemnation, Sanjoy said that all “right-thinking people” must denounce the attacks in the strongest terms. He also expressed serious concern over the government’s decision to withdraw village volunteers from valley foothill and peripheral areas, while alleging that armed Kuki groups were being allowed to operate freely in hill regions.

AMUCO demanded that the government take immediate and effective steps to curb what it described as unlawful, aggressive and violent activities by armed groups, and ensure equal enforcement of law to prevent further escalation of the conflict.