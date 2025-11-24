Highways built under Bharatmala project to boost connectivity, strengthen Assam–Mizoram ties: MP Suklabaidya

The second edition of the Assam–Mizoram Border Festival, organised by the Cachar district administration, concluded on Monday, November 24 with participants from both states pledging to strengthen peace, harmony and mutual understanding along the inter-state border.

Speaking at the event, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya underscored the importance of unity and national identity, reminding the gathering that “we are all Indians first.” He urged citizens and authorities to move forward with a renewed mindset, setting aside past challenges and prioritising cooperation, development and peaceful coexistence.

Suklabaidya highlighted India’s rapid infrastructure expansion under the Bharatmala Project, noting that the upcoming four-lane highways in the region would significantly enhance connectivity, open new economic opportunities and deepen engagement between Assam and Mizoram. Such projects, he said, would pave the way for stronger trade ties and a fresh chapter of fraternity between the neighbouring states.

Held at the Central Field of the Dholai Co–District Commissioner’s Office, the festival brought together officials, cultural troupes, and community representatives from both sides of the border.

Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, in his address, said that cultural exchanges play a crucial role in bringing people closer and dissolving past misunderstandings. He expressed confidence that the festival would further strengthen friendly ties between the two states and contribute to long-term peace and respect. Continued cultural interactions, he noted, are essential for building durable bonds of trust.

Representing the Mizoram administration, Kolasib Deputy Commissioner Robert C. Lalhmangaiha stressed the need to avoid any recurrence of past incidents along the border. Emphasising communication and administrative cooperation, he said that responsible citizenship and sustained peace-building efforts must remain priorities for both states. He appreciated the Cachar district administration for creating a meaningful platform for dialogue and expressed hope that such initiatives would nurture long-term goodwill.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav said the festival showcased the true spirit of unity in diversity, adding that the participation of communities from both states demonstrated a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence. Events of this nature, he said, help foster understanding at both social and administrative levels, reinforcing ties necessary for lasting harmony.

The cultural segment featured traditional dance performances by groups from Vairengte and Mamit, along with vibrant presentations by cultural troupes from Assam. Livelihood and handicraft stalls, set up by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) and Mizoram State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MZSRLM), highlighted the skills and creativity of artisans from both states.

Friendly football and volleyball matches further strengthened camaraderie among participants.