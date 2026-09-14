Hima Das among 32 honoured as Northeast creator community comes together in Guwahati

Olympic sprinter Hima Das was among 32 creators and personalities honoured at the inaugural North East Creator Circuit, which brought together more than 125 creators from across the Northeast in Guwahati.

Hima, popularly known as the ‘Dhing Express’, received the Pride of the Northeast Award at the event. The gathering saw participation from creators representing Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The event received more than 300 registrations, highlighting the growing interest in the region's creator economy.

The first edition featured discussions on the changing creator landscape in the Northeast, along with interactive content-creation activities and a fashion segment. A key focus of the event was to provide creators with opportunities to connect, exchange ideas and expand their reach.

The Creator Icons Awards – The Northeast Edition recognised 32 individuals for their work across different fields. Besides Hima Das, Amrita Gogoi received the Voice & Digital Impact Award, while Imphal-based Maxina Paonam was honoured with the Style Statement Award. Preety Kongana was named Fashion Creator of the Year.

The event also featured awards recognising businesses for their work in creator-led communication and collaborations.

Organisers said the response to the first edition exceeded expectations, with participation from creators across all eight northeastern states. They said the initiative would be developed further as a platform to connect regional talent with wider opportunities.

The event brought together creators, speakers, jury members and industry representatives, marking the launch of a dedicated platform focused on the Northeast's expanding digital creator community.