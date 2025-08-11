Himanta alleges bogus voters in Assam’s riverine areas, backs SIR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that voters’ lists in the state’s riverine areas and several other localities contain names of deceased persons and individuals living elsewhere, despite such areas recording 100 per cent polling. He said a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could eliminate these anomalies.

Speaking to reporters in Chirang, Sarma claimed that names of married daughters often remain on their parental households’ rolls even after they have moved away, while many deceased persons’ names are never removed. “In ‘char’ (sandbar) areas and other places, the voter list is filled with names of deceased people. Yet, 100 per cent polling happens in those places,” he said.

The chief minister argued that linking voters’ names with Aadhaar numbers during the SIR process would prevent duplication and ensure cleaner electoral rolls.

Sarma also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the special intensive revision of voter lists in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year. “He is not clear about what he wants. The Congress leader should tell the Election Commission to revise the voter lists and link them with Aadhaar so that a person cannot vote in two places,” Sarma said.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, the CM said, “If the voter lists are so erroneous, how did you win in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana? Earlier, you blamed EVMs; now, the voter list is your new ammunition.”