Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the state's first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district.

The institute, being set up at a cost of Rs 250 crore, will be spread over 120 bighas, the CM said.

''Where Science meets Conservation. Assam's first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research is coming up at Dinjan at a cost of Rs 250 crore'', Sarma posted on X.

Assam: Where Science meets Conservation!



Assam’s first Institute of Wildlife Health & Research is coming up in Dinjan at a cost of ₹250cr.



This initiative will protect our biodiversity with cutting-edge diagnostics, forensics & policy support.#4YearsofSewa pic.twitter.com/nqA2J4u5EK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 30, 2025

This initiative will protect our biodiversity with cutting-edge diagnostics, forensics and policy support, he added.

The institute's foundation stone was laid in February 2021 by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to help preserve the state's rich biodiversity and to facilitate scientists and researchers from different parts of the country and the world to conduct research and study.

The institute will also cater to wildlife crisis management and translocation, wildlife informatics, public policy and cooperation.