Himanta apprises Shah of Assam flood response, Centre assures support for rehabilitation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 24, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on the State’s response to the devastating floods, with the Centre assuring its support for rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the affected areas.

Sarma said Shah has remained in constant touch with the Assam government amid the flood situation and acknowledged the scale of the damage caused by the deluge.

“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and briefing him on the #AssamFloodResponse, along with several other important matters concerning Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

According to the Chief Minister, Shah assured the State government of the Centre’s “unequivocal support” for rehabilitation and restoration work in flood-hit areas.

“In today’s meeting too, he acknowledged the scale of damage caused by the floods. He assured the Government of India’s unequivocal support for rehabilitation and restoration,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also thanked Shah for his guidance and support, saying his meetings with the Union Home Minister were marked by his “meticulous attention to detail” and commitment to a secure and stable Assam.

At least 105 people have died in the floods in Assam this year, with the situation particularly severe in four eastern districts of the State.

The State government has been undertaking relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas, while authorities continue to assess the damage caused to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

The meeting between Sarma and Shah comes as Assam continues its recovery from one of the State’s most severe flood episodes in recent years.