Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 18 approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a memorial dedicated to late singer Zubeen Garg, with an allocation of Rs 15 crore.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the singer’s birth anniversary.

In a post in Assamese, Sarma said the project would help generations connect with Zubeen Garg, experience his legacy and become familiar with his creative works.

“On the birth anniversary of our beloved Zubeen, I have approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra today,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that generations to come would be able to experience Zubeen through the memorial, discover his creations and carry the fragrance of his artistic legacy with them as they move forward.

The Rs 15-crore allocation for the first phase marks a step towards establishing a lasting tribute to the singer, whose music and contribution to Assamese culture continue to resonate with people across the state and beyond.

Zubeen Kshetra is envisioned as a space where future generations can engage with the singer's artistic legacy and remain connected with his contribution to music and culture.

