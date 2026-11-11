Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed support for Jenny, also known as Indira Dewri, an Assam resident who has renewed her demand for justice in a 23-year-old controversy involving former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat.

In a social media post on November 11, Sarma said he had met Jenny on November 10 and condemned the alleged treatment she had faced.

"Yesterday, I met Jeni, a resident of Assam. What a person named Harak Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand did to her was extremely wrong and condemnable. The abuse she was subjected to should never happen to anyone. I stand firmly by her side in her fight for justice," Sarma wrote.

Jenny recently returned to Dehradun, renewing her demand for a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and another DNA test to establish the paternity of her 23-year-old son.

Addressing a press conference at the Uttaranchal Press Club, she appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for justice and said she would remain in Dehradun until her demands were addressed.

She has questioned the earlier investigation, alleging that the CBI did not properly record her account and that no samples were collected from her son for a DNA test. She has also sought a narco test and protection, claiming that she had received threats.

Rawat, meanwhile, has denied the allegations, including the charge of rape, and challenged those involved to undergo DNA tests under court supervision.

The controversy dates back to 2003, when allegations were levelled against Rawat. The matter was examined by a state Assembly inquiry and subsequently investigated by the CBI. A DNA test reportedly conducted during the investigation found no match between Rawat and the child, following which he was given a clean chit.

Jenny has now sought a fresh investigation and another DNA test, while Rawat has reiterated his denial and accused the BJP of reviving the controversy to target the Congress.

Sarma's public expression of support has brought renewed attention to the case, which has resurfaced after more than two decades.