Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 20, said that significant progress in land reclamation and anti-encroachment efforts has been made across the state. In a series of tweets, Sarma highlighted the government's achievements in combating erosion and removing illegal settlers.

According to the Chief Minister, the Water Resources Department and Mising Autonomous Council have successfully reclaimed 10,843 hectares of land from the Brahmaputra River. This feat was accomplished through anti-erosion and pro-siltation measures implemented downstream of the Bogibeel Bridge over the past three years.

Sarma emphasised the historical context, stating, " What have we done for Assam? Over the years, we only lost land due to erosion." He presented these recent efforts as a significant step towards securing the state's future.

What have we done for Assam? Over the years, we only lost land due to erosion. In the last 3 years, the Water Resources Department and Mising Autonomous Council implemented anti-erosion and pro-siltation measures downstream of Bogibeel Bridge, reclaiming 10,843 hectares from the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 20, 2024

In addition to land reclamation, the Assam government has made strides in removing encroachers from both forest and revenue lands. Sarma reported that 16,776 hectares of land have been cleared in the last three years, including 9,646 hectares of forest land and 7,130 hectares of revenue land.

Many people ask what we've done to secure Assam's future. Here's a simple example: In the last 3 years, the government has evicted encroachers and cleared 16,776 hectares of land, including 9,646 hectares of forest land and 7,130 hectares of revenue land. Who were the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 20, 2024

The Chief Minister's statements hint at the controversial nature of these evictions, as he rhetorically asked, "Who were the encroachers? No answer is required." This comment suggests ongoing tensions surrounding land use and ownership in the state.

These developments reflect the Assam government's focus on land management, environmental conservation, and addressing longstanding issues of erosion and illegal settlements. The impact of these measures on local communities and the environment remains a topic of interest for residents and observers alike.