Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals in the early hours of Sunday, as they allegedly attempted to enter India illegally through the Karimganj district. The action by the police led to their immediate deportation back to Bangladesh, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the vigilance of the state police, emphasizing the importance of maintaining security along the border. “In the wee hours, @assampolice managed to apprehend four illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj and pushed them back to Bangladesh,” Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This incident is part of a broader effort by Assam authorities to curb illegal immigration. According to officials, around 100 individuals have been apprehended and deported in recent times, following unrest in Bangladesh that has prompted increased attempts to cross the border illegally.

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