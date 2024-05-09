Himanta Biswa Sarma: 6,000-seater auditorium with parking for 1000 car to come up in Guwahati
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared plans for Guwahati's redevelopment, emphasising its role in transforming urban living. Key initiatives include a 6000-seater auditorium, improved infrastructure, and a bridge to enhance connectivity.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Guwahati, underlining its significant role in transforming urban living experiences. In a recent announcement, Sarma underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the city's infrastructure and amenities, aiming for comprehensive urban renewal.
One of the standout initiatives revealed is the construction of a cutting-edge 6,000-seater auditorium in Khanapara, equipped with a parking facility capable of accommodating 1,000 cars. Sarma highlighted that this modern facility is scheduled for inauguration in December of the current year, signaling a major step forward in Guwahati's cultural and entertainment landscape.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister provided updates on the advancement of key infrastructure projects, notably mentioning the impending completion of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge. This significant infrastructure milestone is poised to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across the region, addressing longstanding challenges in commuting between these areas.
Sarma's announcements reflect a strategic vision for Guwahati's development, aimed at fostering economic growth, improving quality of life, and positioning the city as a vibrant urban center. With these ambitious plans and ongoing infrastructure initiatives, the government is poised to propel Guwahati towards a brighter future, enhancing its status as a dynamic hub for residents and visitors alike.
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