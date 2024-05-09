Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Guwahati, underlining its significant role in transforming urban living experiences. In a recent announcement, Sarma underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the city's infrastructure and amenities, aiming for comprehensive urban renewal.

One of the standout initiatives revealed is the construction of a cutting-edge 6,000-seater auditorium in Khanapara, equipped with a parking facility capable of accommodating 1,000 cars. Sarma highlighted that this modern facility is scheduled for inauguration in December of the current year, signaling a major step forward in Guwahati's cultural and entertainment landscape.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister provided updates on the advancement of key infrastructure projects, notably mentioning the impending completion of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge. This significant infrastructure milestone is poised to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across the region, addressing longstanding challenges in commuting between these areas.

Sarma's announcements reflect a strategic vision for Guwahati's development, aimed at fostering economic growth, improving quality of life, and positioning the city as a vibrant urban center. With these ambitious plans and ongoing infrastructure initiatives, the government is poised to propel Guwahati towards a brighter future, enhancing its status as a dynamic hub for residents and visitors alike.