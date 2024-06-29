Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 29, released alarming statistics on the HIV/AIDS situation in the state, highlighting a critical link between drug use and HIV transmission.

According to a recent review conducted by the Chief Minister, 65% of new HIV-positive cases detected in Assam during 2023-24 were attributed to injecting drug use.

The data reveals that Assam recorded 7,274 new HIV cases in 2023-24. With an adult HIV prevalence of 0.13%, slightly lower than the national average of 0.20%, the state is home to an estimated 32,031 people living with HIV.

Other key findings from the review include:

1. Assam's HIV incidence rate is 0.06 per 1000 uninfected population, marginally higher than India's 0.05.

2. The state reported 337 AIDS-related deaths in 2023.

3. 264 individuals in Assam require services for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV (EVTH).

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that these figures underscore the importance of the government's #DrugsFreeAssam campaign. "Our stern efforts towards a #DrugsFreeAssam thus assumes greater significance as it is leading to severe irreversible health complications for the people," he stated.

Recently I reviewed the prevelance of HIV/AIDS in the State and our efforts to combat this issue.



Sharing a few figures with you, of which one stark point is how 65% of the HIV+ people detected last year, contracted the disease due to injecting drugs.



Our stern efforts towards… pic.twitter.com/wXzruzO78P — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2024

The government's focus on combating drug abuse is now seen as a crucial component of the HIV prevention strategy in Assam. This comprehensive approach aims to address both the immediate health crisis and its underlying causes, potentially setting a precedent for other states grappling with similar challenges.