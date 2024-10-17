Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 17 said that over 80 lakh people in the state have escaped multidimensional poverty in recent years, highlighting the success of the government’s initiatives to uplift the population.

Speaking on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Sarma said, "A comprehensive net of policies – Orunodoi, free foodgrains, free treatment, subsidized medicines, and housing with water connections – has contributed to improving living conditions across Assam."

The state has seen significant reductions in multidimensional poverty rates. Districts like Goalpara and Karbi Anglong saw drops from 40.15% to 18.34% and 37.59% to 16.20%, respectively. Kamrup (Metro) also recorded an improvement, with poverty rates falling from 25.55% to 10.28%.

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