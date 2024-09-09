Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Aadhar cards have been issued to more individuals than the projected population in four districts—Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon, and Nagaon. The issuance rates in these districts reportedly exceed 100%, with figures standing at 103.74%, 103.48%, 101.74%, and 100.68%, respectively. Notably, these areas have significant Muslim populations, prompting concerns about potential illegal immigration and security risks.

To address these issues, the Assam government is set to enforce stricter Aadhar application rules starting October 1, 2024. Under the new regulations, applicants must provide their National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number to secure an Aadhar card. However, the tea garden community will be exempt from this requirement, acknowledging their unique circumstances.

Additionally, the Assam government has announced that over 9.35 lakh individuals, whose biometric data was blocked during the NRC update in 2019, will be eligible to receive their Aadhar cards by September 2024. This move, sanctioned by the central government, aims to resolve issues for those affected by data discrepancies during the NRC process.

While the Chief Minister’s concerns highlight potential irregularities, it’s important to consider that population projections used for this analysis may not reflect the actual census data. Population estimates can be influenced by factors such as migration and demographic changes, which may result in discrepancies between projected and actual figures. The next official census will provide a clearer picture and determine whether these Aadhar issuance figures indicate genuine concerns or are simply a result of outdated projections. Until then, caution is advised in interpreting these claims about illegal immigration based on projected data alone.