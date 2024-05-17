Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 17, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of using funds from a liquor scam to finance his party's election campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

CM Sarma stated, "Arvind Kejriwal contested the Goa and Punjab elections with the money earned from the liquor scam. This is out in the open now. There is no dispute with regards to this."

CM Sarma also criticised the conflicting statements from Kejriwal's party members, saying, "A day before yesterday, Sanjay Singh said that Swati Maliwal was assaulted. Now, whom are we supposed to listen to, Sanjay Singh or Atishi? First, Arvind Kejriwal should clarify who is speaking on his behalf, if it's Atishi or Sanjay Singh."

"His left hand is saying one thing, and his right hand is saying something else. He should clarify. This kind of politics is something Kejriwal has engaged in before," the chief minister added.

He further stressed that the public is capable of discerning the truth, "The people have enough political intelligence to see the black and white clearly."