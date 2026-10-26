Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 26 accused the Congress of distancing itself from Indian culture and civilisation, alleging that the party had embraced the culture of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Sarma’s remarks came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a controversy with his statement targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Patna.

“It is nothing new for Mallikarjun Kharge to insult people. He had insulted Dr Bhupen Hazarika... Today, he has criticised Narendra Modi by dragging his deceased father,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

The chief minister also alleged that Karnataka minister and Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, had criticised the people of Assam when the semiconductor plant was announced in the state.

“I think the main reason for the fall of the Congress party is that it has moved too far away from our culture, civilisation and behaviour. It has embraced the culture and civilisation of Pakistan and Bangladesh as its own, distancing itself from Indian culture,” Sarma said.

He claimed that people were rejecting the Congress in elections because of this perceived disconnect from Indian culture. He also accused the party of alleging “vote chori” when it loses elections.

“I don't think there is anything more about the Congress party that I should comment on,” he added.

The controversy erupted during an event in Patna organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh.

Kharge had said the Congress would send to jail those allegedly involved in irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. When an audience member remarked that Modi would not go anywhere unless there was a rebellion, Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega”, triggering criticism from the BJP.