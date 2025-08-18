Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to ‘create chaos’ in India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to "create chaos" in the country by any means.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a campaign meeting for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Sarma claimed that Gandhi often leverages religion and votes to stir unrest.

"I have never heard anything positive from Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Sometimes in the name of religion, sometimes in the name of vote, he tries to create chaos in India," Sarma said. The Chief Minister further criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting Pakistan in Parliament, adding, "The public will surely teach a lesson to Rahul Gandhi."



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Sarma also took aim at Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi over his remark that the CM has four phone connections to communicate with various leaders. "Calls from my two phones go to UPPL and BPF parties in BTC. The third phone goes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The last call I make is to the Congress. The Congress has accepted its defeat in the elections. After the election, the Congress will join the BJP," he said.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the BJP, currently governs the BTC, the autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is also a prominent regional party in the BTR.

On the issue of ongoing eviction drives in Assam, Sarma warned of demographic challenges, citing the aggressive stance of the Miya Muslim community. "The work we will do in these five years and the next five years will postpone the threat to 40 years. After that, the new generation will think of Assam," he said.

The term "Miya," originally used as a pejorative label for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, has in recent years been reclaimed by members of the community as a mark of identity and defiance.