In a series of sharp political attacks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its handling of Hindu issues in West Bengal.

Addressing a rally, CM Sarma accused the TMC of attempting to divide Hindus by creating a controversy between 'Ram Bhakti' and 'Maatru Bhakti'. Sarma emphasized the unity of Hindus, saying, "Are you creating a controversy between Narayan and Narayani? We Hindus are one."

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a rally in Barrackpore, intensified the criticism, accusing the TMC of marginalising Hindus during its tenure.

Modi suggested that the enthusiasm of the crowd was a sign of a stronger mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) than in the 2019 elections. "The response from the people shows that there is a stronger support for the BJP this time," Modi stated.

Both leaders' remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state, where the BJP is seeking to strengthen its position against the incumbent TMC.

The BJP has been vocal about issues of Hindu identity and alleged discrimination by the TMC government.