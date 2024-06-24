Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 24, conducted a series of meetings addressing various state initiatives, ranging from the tea industry to arts promotion and agricultural development.

In a meeting with Small Tea Growers and Bought Factory Owners, CM Sarma discussed streamlining the usage of insecticides in tea plants. The discussion, which included subject matter experts and stakeholders, resulted in a decision to adhere to FSSAI and Tea Board protocols for insecticide use. Further, the meeting explored a collaborative approach to establish tea testing infrastructure in several Assam districts.

The chief minister also instructed officials to form an Expert Committee aimed at promoting new-generation artists from the tea garden community. This initiative seeks to support artists from the grassroots to the state level, with CM Sarma emphasising the importance of timely completion.

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa convened a meeting today and instructed officials to establish an Expert Committee to promote the new generation of tea garden community artists from the grassroots level to the State level.



HCM also directed officials to ensure the timely completion of… pic.twitter.com/hhYFcenRZr — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 24, 2024

CM Sarma had additionally presided over a meeting concerning the Garukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project. The project is envisioned as a potential catalyst for economic revolution in the near future. Sarma directed relevant departments to implement essential measures for the project's smooth operation, including flood prevention, electricity connection, and bridge construction.