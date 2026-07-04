Himanta Biswa Sarma advises citizens to stay hydrated amid rising temperatures in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, July 4, appealed to people across the state to take necessary precautions in view of the rising temperatures, urging them to remain vigilant against heat-related illnesses and prioritise their health.

In a message shared on Facebook, the Chief Minister said the heat has become more intense than usual over the past few days and advised citizens to stay adequately hydrated by drinking water at regular intervals. He also encouraged people to include locally available fruits and natural beverages in their daily diet to help cope with the prevailing weather conditions.

Sarma further advised people to exercise caution while venturing outdoors, particularly those who are required to work or travel during peak daytime hours. He urged the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and adopt appropriate preventive measures to minimise the risk of heat-related health complications.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, weakness or any other form of heat-induced discomfort to seek immediate medical attention without delay.

Highlighting the state's healthcare infrastructure, Sarma said Assam's medical services have improved considerably over the years, making healthcare more accessible to people across the state. He urged citizens not to hesitate to visit nearby health centres whenever medical assistance is required.

Reassuring the public, the Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to further strengthening healthcare services to ensure timely and effective treatment is available to all those in need.