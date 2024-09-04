Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the alarming practice of adding urea to fish being sold in the state’s markets. Addressing the media, CM Sarma revealed that certain individuals are deliberately contaminating fish with urea before supplying them to consumers. He urged the public to remain vigilant and reassured that the government is actively taking measures to address this issue.

Without targeting any specific community or group, Sarma highlighted that the problem is particularly prevalent in regions such as Nagaon and Morigaon. He also disclosed that waste materials from Guwahati, the nature of which he did not specify, are being utilized in fish production within local ponds.

The Chief Minister expressed grave concern over the rising incidence of kidney diseases, which he linked to the consumption of urea-laden fish. "Kidney diseases have become far more common now than they were four years ago," Sarma noted, emphasizing the urgent need for safer and more sustainable practices in fish production.

He pointed out that while urea has its scientific benefits for plant growth, its direct application to fish poses severe health risks to consumers. CM Sarma also referenced interviews with local farmers who admitted to using urea in their fish farms.

In his appeal to the people of Upper Assam, Sarma urged fish sellers to prioritize health and quality over short-term profits. He advised them to take advantage of the market by ensuring that the fish they sell is safe and healthy, promising that consumers would be willing to pay a premium for such assurance.