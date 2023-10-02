Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 2, in a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, made a pointed comment and said his grandmother had sprayed bullets and he is doing the sewa to which he referred to as Mohabbat ki Dukaan'.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma posted, "Grandmother sprayed bullets and grandchild is doing sewa. This is called 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'." While not mentioning Rahul Gandhi by name, the reference was clear.

This statement came after Rahul Gandhi had used the term "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" during a recent political speech. On September 24, Sarma had criticized Rahul Gandhi's choice of words, suggesting that it didn't align with their values. He argued that comparing "Mohabbat" (love) to "Dukaan" (shop) was inappropriate, as love is a pure and eternal emotion, while a shop implies profit.

Sarma expressed concern that the term could be misinterpreted in a political context, implying that if "Mohabbat" is associated with a "dukaan," it might suggest love for the sake of gaining votes. He also noted that Rahul Gandhi often receives mixed signals from various sources.

Challenging Rahul Gandhi's recent statements about potential surprises in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned whether the Congress leader had ventured into the field of psephology. Sarma emphasized that surprises are not typical in Indian politics and further stated that Rahul Gandhi lacks the courage to stand up to him.