Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges bribes for govt jobs under Congress, promises 2 lakh jobs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 28 accused the Indian National Congress of widespread corruption in recruitment during its tenure, alleging that large bribes were required to secure government jobs.

Addressing an election rally in Sipajhar in support of BJP candidate Paramananda Rajbongshi, Sarma claimed that even low-level jobs such as Anganwadi positions earlier required bribes of around Rs 2 lakh.

“In the last five years, we have given 1.65 lakh government jobs without corruption. Can anyone name a Congress chief minister who provided even one lakh jobs without taking money?” he said, challenging opposition leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Congress candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia.

The Chief Minister also promised that if re-elected, the BJP government would provide two lakh more government jobs in the next term.

Sarma further alleged that under Congress rule, recruitment processes were plagued by corruption, claiming that securing jobs could cost anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Targeting the opposition’s campaign narrative, he questioned the Congress slogan of building a “new Assam,” while reiterating the BJP’s focus on development and governance.

He also highlighted measures taken by his government to reclaim land and strengthen law and order, stating that around 1.5 lakh bighas of land had been freed from alleged encroachment. He added that further steps would be taken if the BJP returns to power.

The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The BJP-led alliance is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.