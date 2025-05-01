Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred up a political storm with his explosive claim that the minor children of a sitting Member of Parliament from Assam "are no longer citizens of India."

The assertion, made on Thursday, May 1 through his official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has triggered a fresh wave of controversy and speculation across the state’s political landscape.

CM Sarma wrote, “I say this with full responsibility the minor children of one Member of Parliament from Assam are no longer citizens of India. But this is just the beginning. There is much more yet to be revealed.”

Though he refrained from naming the MP directly, political circles widely believe the veiled remarks are aimed at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who has been the target of Sarma’s sharp criticisms in recent weeks.

The timing of the allegation in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha election phases, has heightened political tensions in Assam. Many Sarma’s remarks as part of a broader strategy to challenge the loyalty and credibility of opposition leaders, particularly those from the Congress party. While the Congress is yet to issue an official rebuttal, party insiders suggest that a strong response is on the horizon.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Sarma followed up with a series of pointed questions aimed at the Congress MP, raising doubts about his family's citizenship status.

Without explicitly naming Gogoi, Sarma alleged that the MP’s wife was receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India. He wrote, “Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit?”

The Chief Minister further asked, “May we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India?”