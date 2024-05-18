Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of displaying a Chinese constitution during his recent public meetings. Sarma made the allegation made through a post on the microblogging site X.

"Rahul is displaying a red Chinese constitution to the people attending his meetings," Sarma claimed in his post. He contrasted this with the Indian Constitution, which he noted has a blue cover and includes the Directive Principles of State Policy mandating the enactment of a Uniform Civil Code. Sarma further criticized Gandhi for allegedly opposing this fundamental directive, implying that the document Gandhi held must be a Chinese one.

"Our constitution, in blue, includes a chapter called the Directive Principles of State Policy, which makes it a sacred duty to enact a Uniform Civil Code in our country; Rahul is now opposing this," Sarma stated. "That's why I am sure that the constitution in his hand must be a Chinese one."

The original copy of the Indian Constitution, adopted in 1950, is indeed known for its distinctive blue cover. In contrast, the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, first adopted in 1954, is recognized by its red cover. This visual distinction forms the crux of Sarma's allegation.

Earlier on April 17 and April 18, Sarma stated that the original copy of the Constitution of India has a blue cover, whereas the original Chinese constitution has a red cover.